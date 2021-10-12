You are the owner of this article.
New low-interest loan program to help support rural hospitals in Kentucky

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Kentucky Rural Hospital Loan Program (KRHLP) is making $20 million in low-interest loans available to assist rural hospitals across the commonwealth.

The funds administered will directly impact the 1.8 million Kentuckians living in rural areas by maintaining or upgrading hospital facilities, retaining or increasing the current staff of the rural hospital and providing health care services not currently available to citizens.

“Hospitals are a cornerstone of rural communities and a key contributor to economic development,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our goal is to create a better Kentucky for all of our residents, and that starts by investing in one of the most vital pieces of infrastructure: our rural hospitals. This innovative loan program is the latest advancement in our work to ensure every Kentuckian across all 120 counties has access to the high-quality health care services they need, close to home. I look forward to seeing this program’s impact for generations to come.”

Any hospital located within a Kentucky county with a population of less than 50,000 is eligible to apply for the KRHLP program.

To qualify for financing, a rural hospital must request funds to maintain or upgrade the existing facilities, the current staffing or the services available to rural citizens.

Eligible hospitals can receive a loan amount ranging from $25,000 to $1 million per hospital facility with a 1% fixed interest rate.

Interested applicants should review the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ Kentucky hospital directory by county to confirm their status as a rural hospital within the state. The additional loan requirements and application process are now available to view on the Cabinet’s Kentucky business incentives webpage.

 

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

