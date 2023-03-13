New Behavioral Health Crisis Center Open in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A new facility is open to help 18-plus aged individuals who are in need of crisis intervention.
Cape Girardeau's first Behavioral Health Crisis Center opened their doors today, welcoming patients and providing 24/7 crisis behavioral health care to those in a behavioral health crisis.
The new facility is made possible between a partnership with the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change and the Community Counseling Center.
Their goal is to stabilize the crisis, while providing a caring and accepting atmosphere. Their team will provide individualized support for each patient, assisting them to create a personal safety plan and provide linkages to community resources.
They provide crisis stabilization, psychiatric care and assessment, brief supportive counseling, peer support services and more.
They are located at 1112 Linden Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
For more information, you can find their website here.