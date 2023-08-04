 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by forecast excessive rainfall continues to
be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally to the west of a line from Mt
Vernon, Illinois to Greenville, Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until Noon CDT today.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected early this morning.
Training of multiple storms over the same area is becoming
likely near the Mississippi River and into the Purchase Area
of Kentucky. The resultant heavy rain will aggravate any
existing flooding and cause additional flooding concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Nearly half of US adults interested in using weight-loss drugs, new KFF poll finds

  • 0

(CNN) — Most adults in the United States have heard about a new class of drugs being used for weight loss – including Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro – and nearly half say that they would be interested in using one, according to a new survey from KFF.

Few – less than 1 in 7 adults – say that they have ever had a prescription for weight loss. But nearly 60% of adults who are trying to lose weight – and even a quarter of those who aren’t currently trying to lose weight – say they would be interested in trying a weight-loss prescription drug if it was found to be safe and effective.

Interest was particularly high among adults who had been told by a doctor or other health care provider that they were overweight or obese in recent years and among those who were trying to lose more than 20 pounds, according to the KFF survey.

Women were significantly more likely than men to say that they were interested – with 51% of women saying they would be, compared with 38% of men. And Hispanic adults were more likely to be interested than White or Black adults.

Overall, interest in prescription weight-loss drugs waned as survey participants learned more.

Less than a quarter of adults would still be interested in a weight-loss drug that had to be taken as routine injection, as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro are.

Only about 1 in 7 said they would still be interested if they heard they may gain weight back after stopping use, and only about 1 in 6 would still be interested if the drug wasn’t covered by their insurance or if it wasn’t specifically approved for weight-loss by the US Food and Drug Administration.

More than half of adults say that insurance should cover weight-loss prescription drugs for anyone who wants to lose weight, and about 80% say that they should be covered for individuals who are overweight or obese, according to the KFF survey.

The-CNN-Wire

