...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could bring
localized relief again Friday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

Local hospital providing gas cards to ensure cancer patients make appointments

  • Updated
  • 0
gas cards

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A hospital in Paducah wants to make sure patients can make it to appointments.

Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital is giving out gas cards to patients with cancer. 

Hospital officials say they don't want the high cost of gas to be the reason someone can make it to their appointment.

"We're always trying to help eliminate some of those burdens. Started to realize that since we cover such a wide geographic area, people travel long distances to come into us for care. What could we do to alleviate that at a time of high gas prices," said John Montville, Exec. Dir. of Oncology. 

The cards are made possible through several organizations, including the American Cancer Society, Five Star and Mercy Health Foundation. 

