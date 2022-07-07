Local hospital providing gas cards to ensure cancer patients make appointments

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A hospital in Paducah wants to make sure patients can make it to appointments.
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital is giving out gas cards to patients with cancer.
Hospital officials say they don't want the high cost of gas to be the reason someone can make it to their appointment.
"We're always trying to help eliminate some of those burdens. Started to realize that since we cover such a wide geographic area, people travel long distances to come into us for care. What could we do to alleviate that at a time of high gas prices," said John Montville, Exec. Dir. of Oncology.
The cards are made possible through several organizations, including the American Cancer Society, Five Star and Mercy Health Foundation.