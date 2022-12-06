 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Dense Fog Advisory covers all of
southeast Missouri, areas of southwest Illinois along and west
of Interstate 57, and far western Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Weather Alert

...Locally Dense Fog Overnight...

Fog was thickening once again tonight across the region. Dense fog
was reported at several sites in southeast Missouri and southwest
Illinois as of 9 pm.

Locally dense fog will likely form elsewhere across the region
overnight, spreading from Missouri and Illinois southeast across
west Kentucky and southwest Indiana. Visibility will be one
quarter mile or less in some locales.

Allow extra time to reach your destination. The fog may persist
into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Local health department working to raise awareness about Hepatitis B

  Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- An estimated 1.4 million Americans are affected by Hepatitis B.

The virus can cause serious liver disease that can eventually lead to liver cancer without proper treatment.

Shawnna Rhine, Outreach Coordinator with the Southern 7 Health Department stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more about how to get screened.

Rhine says, the most common way HBV is spread is from mother to baby during birth. All pregnant women should be tested for hepatitis B.

HBV: how to prevent

Other high-risk populations include individuals who use or formerly used injection drugs, those born or whose parents were born in high endemic countries, such as most Asian and African countries, and men who have sex with men.

Screening is done through a simple blood test. Most people with HBV do not feel sick and may not present with any symptoms until severe liver damage leads to liver cancer.

HBV: are you at risk?

Approximately 1 in 4 individuals with untreated HBV will eventually die from HBV-related health conditions.

Although there is no cure for HBV, individuals with HBV can live a full and normal life with a treatment plan and routine care.

