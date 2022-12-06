Local health department working to raise awareness about Hepatitis B

(WSIL) -- An estimated 1.4 million Americans are affected by Hepatitis B.
The virus can cause serious liver disease that can eventually lead to liver cancer without proper treatment.
Shawnna Rhine, Outreach Coordinator with the Southern 7 Health Department stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more about how to get screened.
Rhine says, the most common way HBV is spread is from mother to baby during birth. All pregnant women should be tested for hepatitis B.
Other high-risk populations include individuals who use or formerly used injection drugs, those born or whose parents were born in high endemic countries, such as most Asian and African countries, and men who have sex with men.
Screening is done through a simple blood test. Most people with HBV do not feel sick and may not present with any symptoms until severe liver damage leads to liver cancer.
Approximately 1 in 4 individuals with untreated HBV will eventually die from HBV-related health conditions.
Although there is no cure for HBV, individuals with HBV can live a full and normal life with a treatment plan and routine care.