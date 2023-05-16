Local health department to lay traps to detect West Nile Virus

(WSIL) -- A local health department will begin setting mosquito traps next week to detect the presence of West Nile Virus in southern Illinois.
Southern Seven Health Department will begin laying those traps out next Monday in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties says community outreach coordinator Shawnna Rhine.
"It gives us a snapshot into where we are. It doesn't tell us how many cases there are in terms of people but it does let us know that we do have it in our region and that people need to do what they can to be safe," Rhine said.
West Nile Virus is transmitted by a mosquito that has contracted it by biting a sick or dying bird.
Rhine says people can stay safe by following the three R's: Reduce, Repel and Report. That means using mosquito spray, informing health officials of sick or dead birds and wearing longer clothes.
"It's just kind of something we ask people to do if you're comfortable in doing so," Rhine said. "Loose-fitting clothing makes it not as easy for the mosquito to make contact with your skin."
Last year the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention tracked 1,035 cases in the U.S. In Illinois, there were 30 cases including four deaths. The virus can lead to meningitis or encephelitis.
Rhine says the virus is especially dangerous for people over 60 years old and those who are immunocompromised.
"There have been cases of individuals who have had [the virus] that go to develop meningitis and encephalitis and have even passed from the virus," Rhine said.
First detected in Illinois in 2001, health officials track potential cases between Mid-May and Mid-September. Rhine says it's a good idea to check with your doctor because some who have the virus may not see symptoms right away.
"Oftentimes people don't show any symptoms at all. Some of the symptoms you may have can be fever, headaches muscle aches," Rhine said.