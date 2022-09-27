Local Health Department hosts Ovarian Cancer seminar

(WSIL) -- Ovarian Cancer causes more deaths each year than any other Gynecologic Cancer. It can occur in women at any age and there are no reliable Screening Tests to detect it.
One Local Health Department is working with Rural Healthcare providers to reinforce awareness.
On September 29, the Southern Seven Health Department is hosting the Talking Ovarian Cancer Project for healthcare providers at Shawnee Community College in Ullin, L-Atrium, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM.
The seminar is available in online and in-person, it will reinforce ovarian cancer awareness, research, early detection technologies, and genetics.
Presenters will include Rudy Bess, Founding Director of The Hope Light Foundation; Sarah Chavez, Senior Scientist with Community Outreach and Engagement, which is part of the Program to Eliminate Cancer Disparities (PECaD), at Siteman Cancer Center; and Karen Young, Midwest Regional Director for the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition in Chicago.
In-person registration is available through September 29 at www.eventbrite.com and searching Talking Ovarian Cancer Project. Lunch will be provided for the first 50 people to attend in-person at Shawnee Community College.
Those wanting to attend online should visit the Talking Ovarian Cancer Project Facebook page for link details. Lunch will not be provided for online attendees.
The TOCP is a collaboration between Southern Illinois healthcare providers to communicate ovarian cancer signs and symptoms to educate women and their healthcare providers on how to detect the disease in early stages when it is easier to treat and survive.
For more information on the Talking Ovarian Cancer Project (TOCP) Learn and Live Event, visit the Talking Ovarian Cancer Project on Facebook or contact Shawnna Rhine at Southern 7 Health Department at 618-634-2297, ext. 9161.