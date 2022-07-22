Local health department hosts Chronic Disease Self-Management workshop

(WSIL) -- A local health department is hosting a workshop to help adults and kids living with an on-going health condition.
Starting Monday, the Southern 7 Health Department is hosting "Take Charge of your Health."
The workshop is for adults with Diabetes, Arthritis, Lung Disease, Parkinson's or other chronic conditions.
Clarissa Johnson with the Southern 7 Health Department says the program will help answer questions patients or caregivers may have.
"Participants will get the support they need from certified volunteer leaders. They’ll learn practical ways to deal with pain, fatigue and other symptoms, discover better nutrition and exercise choices. They will also learn better ways to talk with their doctor and family about their health, and setting and achieving goals." said Johnson.
The workshop is free and classes will be on Monday afternoons from 1:30 pm to 4 pm from July 25 to September 5th.
For more information, or to register, contact Southern 7 Health Department at 618-634-2297 or email cjohnson@s7hd.org or calvey@s7hd.org . You can also learn more online at www.hsidn.org/livewellbewell