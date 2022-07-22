 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected today and 105 to 110
on Saturday and Sunday.

* WHERE...Johnson, Franklin, Williamson and Jefferson Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Local health department hosts Chronic Disease Self-Management workshop

(WSIL) -- A local health department is hosting a workshop to help adults and kids living with an on-going health condition.

Starting Monday, the Southern 7 Health Department is hosting "Take Charge of your Health."

The workshop is for adults with Diabetes, Arthritis, Lung Disease, Parkinson's or other chronic conditions.

Clarissa Johnson with the Southern 7 Health Department says the program will help answer questions patients or caregivers may have.

"Participants will get the support they need from certified volunteer leaders. They’ll learn practical ways to deal with pain, fatigue and other symptoms, discover better nutrition and exercise choices. They will also learn better ways to talk with their doctor and family about their health, and setting and achieving goals." said Johnson. 

The workshop is free and classes will be on Monday afternoons from 1:30 pm to 4 pm from July 25 to September 5th.

For more information, or to register, contact Southern 7 Health Department at 618-634-2297 or email cjohnson@s7hd.org or calvey@s7hd.org . You can also learn more online at www.hsidn.org/livewellbewell

