Local health department encourages parents to get back to school vaccinations sooner than later

(WSIL) -- Students return to the classroom this month and some may still need to get their back to school vaccines.
The Southern 7 Health Department is encouraging parents to schedule their child's routine vaccination appointments sooner rather than later.
Right now in Illinois, there are 12-Vaccine requirements for students entering an Early Childhood Education Center or Public School.
Most shots are given during the child's younger years.
Shawnna Rhine with the Southern 7 Health Department says, schedule your child's vaccination appointment early to give yourself plenty of time to get the correct paperwork.
"When the child is getting ready to go into daycare or a Headstart Program. That's when a lot of parents start thinking about their shots even though they have already been through that process of getting their child vaccines. The thing to remember is that your child needs vaccines even going into college." says Rhine.
Rhine also says, if you need to double-check your child's vaccines you can contact your child's doctor or Local Health Department.