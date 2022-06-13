Keeping it Cool: Recognizing and avoiding heat-related illness

(WSIL) -- The summer heat and humidity have turned it up a level in southern Illinois. It’s important to know the signs of heat-related illness and how to avoid these serious conditions during these hot, sticky summer days.
The body normally cools itself by sweating, but when temperatures and humidity are high it gets harder for our bodies to cool off through sweating. Those at greatest risk of suffering heat related illness are the elderly, the very young, those with heart disease, obesity, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn, those un-acclimatized to the heat, and those using prescription drugs which limit sweating and decrease circulating blood volume.
Heat-related illness can be classified into three categories of increasing severity: heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Avoiding Heat-Related Illnesses
When it comes to staying safe in the heat, prevention is key. These tips can help you prevent heat-related illness:
- Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat.
- Use a sunscreen with SPF15 or higher.
- Drink extra fluids. The general recommendation to prevent dehydration is to drink at least eight glasses of water, fruit or vegetable juice per day. During times of extreme heat and humidity, it may be advisable to substitute an electrolyte-rich sports drink for water during strenuous activity.
- Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic drinks. These don’t hydrate your body as effectively as water or juice.
- Take breaks from the heat to cool off and hydrate.
Wise Workouts
While outdoor exercise is a great way to maintain your health and fitness, the heat of summer can increase your risk for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Keeping tabs on how you feel and planning ahead can help you avoid heat illness while you work out.
- Rehydrate your body. While exercising in hot weather you can easily lose up to a quart of water an hour. Drink water before, during and after exercising. Since your body can only absorb 8 ounces of cold water every 20 minutes, continue to drink fluids even after you no longer feel thirsty. Sports drinks are not necessary and may actually absorb more slowly than plain water.
- Avoid working out during peak hours. Very hot and humid weather hampers perspiration's ability to cool your body. Try exercising in the morning or evening to avoid the most intense weather.
- Be open to new ideas. Try a new exercise or activity every two weeks, such as hiking, canoeing, rollerblading or biking. These activities will allow you easy access to water or rest.
- Cool off in the water. Swimming is an excellent way to exercise during the summer months. Performing strokes such as the backstroke or doggie paddle at the shallow or deep end of the pool still counts as aerobic exercise.
- Choose the appropriate clothing. Wear loose-fitting, light-colored and synthetic clothing that is designed to improve air circulation around your body and wick sweat away from your skin.