...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110
to 115 this afternoon, 105 to 110 on Tuesday afternoon, and
around 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
mid 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Keeping it Cool: Recognizing and avoiding heat-related illness

(WSIL) -- The summer heat and humidity have turned it up a level in southern Illinois. It’s important to know the signs of heat-related illness and how to avoid these serious conditions during these hot, sticky summer days.

The body normally cools itself by sweating, but when temperatures and humidity are high it gets harder for our bodies to cool off through sweating. Those at greatest risk of suffering heat related illness are the elderly, the very young, those with heart disease, obesity, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn, those un-acclimatized to the heat, and those using prescription drugs which limit sweating and decrease circulating blood volume.

Heat-related illness can be classified into three categories of increasing severity: heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Heat Related illness, heat stroke, exhaustion

Avoiding Heat-Related Illnesses

When it comes to staying safe in the heat, prevention is key. These tips can help you prevent heat-related illness:

  • Wear lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat.
  • Use a sunscreen with SPF15 or higher.
  • Drink extra fluids. The general recommendation to prevent dehydration is to drink at least eight glasses of water, fruit or vegetable juice per day. During times of extreme heat and humidity, it may be advisable to substitute an electrolyte-rich sports drink for water during strenuous activity.
  • Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic drinks. These don’t hydrate your body as effectively as water or juice.
  • Take breaks from the heat to cool off and hydrate.

Wise Workouts

While outdoor exercise is a great way to maintain your health and fitness, the heat of summer can increase your risk for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Keeping tabs on how you feel and planning ahead can help you avoid heat illness while you work out.

  • Rehydrate your body. While exercising in hot weather you can easily lose up to a quart of water an hour. Drink water before, during and after exercising. Since your body can only absorb 8 ounces of cold water every 20 minutes, continue to drink fluids even after you no longer feel thirsty. Sports drinks are not necessary and may actually absorb more slowly than plain water.
  • Avoid working out during peak hours. Very hot and humid weather hampers perspiration's ability to cool your body. Try exercising in the morning or evening to avoid the most intense weather.
  • Be open to new ideas. Try a new exercise or activity every two weeks, such as hiking, canoeing, rollerblading or biking. These activities will allow you easy access to water or rest.
  • Cool off in the water. Swimming is an excellent way to exercise during the summer months. Performing strokes such as the backstroke or doggie paddle at the shallow or deep end of the pool still counts as aerobic exercise.
  • Choose the appropriate clothing. Wear loose-fitting, light-colored and synthetic clothing that is designed to improve air circulation around your body and wick sweat away from your skin.

