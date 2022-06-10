Illinois increasing mental health workforce

(WSIL) -- Illinois is working to address the shortage of mental health professionals and increase access to high-quality mental health services.
SB3617 temporarily allows professional licensees out of practice for less than 5 years to reactivate their license with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR).
The bill also seeks to expand behavioral health training, incentivizes the hiring of individuals in recovery from substance use disorder or mental illness, and makes it easier for advanced practice registered nurses to treat patients.
The legislation removes barriers to those wishing to re-enter the mental health workforce, such as continuing education credit completion, passing additional examinations, and fee payments. Former license holder must be in good standing to have their licenses reactivated.
In addition, the measure enables advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) to conduct any required psychiatric visits to patients in Special Mental Health Rehabilitation Facilities, in addition to physicians.
The Recovery and Mental Health Tax Credit is also created under SB 3617, which creates a program to provide tax incentives to qualified employers who employ eligible individuals who are in recovery from a substance use disorder or mental illness. IDHS will work with the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) to verify tax credit certificates issued to employers.
Additionally, the bill allows the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) Division of Mental Health to award grants or contracts to enhance training and supervision of behavioral health providers-in-training seeking licensure in specified fields.