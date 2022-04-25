IDPH: 3 potential cases of severe hepatitis in children in Illinois

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has learned of three suspected cases of severe hepatitis in children under ten years of age, potentially linked to a strain of adenovirus.
Two of the cases are in suburban Chicago and one is in Western Illinois. One case resulted in a liver transplant.
Read more: 1 death, 17 liver transplants in multi-country outbreak of hepatitis in children, WHO says
IDPH is working to learn of other suspected cases in Illinois and is asking healthcare providers in the state to be on the lookout for symptoms and to report any suspected cases of hepatitis in children of unknown origin to local public health authorities.
The IDPH announcement follows a nationwide alert issued by the CDC in response to a cluster of nine cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in children in Alabama ranging in age from 1 to 6 years old, all of whom were previously healthy.
The CDC said that symptoms of hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain, and jaundice and can be caused by viruses.
CDC said it is working with state health departments to see if there are additional U.S. cases, and what may be causing these cases. At this time, CDC said it believes adenovirus may be the cause for these reported cases, but investigators are still learning more – including ruling out other possible causes and identifying other possible contributing factors.
CDC is asking physicians to consider adenovirus testing using PCR or NAAT on respiratory samples, stool or rectal swabs and whole blood for pediatric patients with hepatitis of unknown etiology, and to report any possible cases of hepatitis of unknown origin to CDC and state public health authorities.
For more information, go to: https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2022/han00462.asp