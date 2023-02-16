Hundreds of students attend JALC Healthcare event

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- More than 250 students visited John A. Logan College Thursday morning where they participated in JALC's Healthcare and Public Service Day event.
Students attended sessions exposing them to career opportunities in healthcare and public service. The students were able to attend five sessions.
“We have designed the sessions to showcase career opportunities and the state-of-the-art facilities and outstanding instructors we have in each of these programs.,” said Manager of Student Life and Recruitment April Martinez. “We hope that seeing a hands-on demonstration will capture a student’s interest and that they will see the career opportunities right here in southern Illinois.”
Allied Health & Public Service at John A. Logan College strives to meet the district's varied health care and public service education needs.
The multiple programs students are able to attend at the event include cosmetology, criminal justice, dental assisting, diagnostic medical sonography, early childhood education and more.