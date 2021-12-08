Helia Healthcare of Energy celebrates anniversary and new facility

ENERGY (WSIL) -- The Herrin Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at Helia Healthcare of Energy.
They're celebrating The Arch's 10th anniversary and the grand opening of the Helia Healthcare Suites.
It features 24 private rooms with a private bathroom, a beauty salon room, a therapy tub, cafeteria and more.
The company's president tells us their goal is to provide a tranquil, peaceful and warm mood for their clients with this new facility.
"It's a great feeling. We took years--this has been years in the making to get to this point so it is really a triumphant day to see this finally happen," said Steve Miller.
Miller expects the facility to be fully approved by the state of Illinois and ready for admissions in the next couple of weeks.