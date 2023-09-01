Healthcare professionals share the latest on COVID in Southern Illinois

PULASKI COUNTY, IL (WSIL) - The Center for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Health reported that COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
Some people who still have their free COVID-19 tests may be able to use them after they expire.
The Southern 7 Health Department warns you should still check their expiration date.
Shawnna Rhine is the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Southern 7 Health Department.
“Now generally you have a couple of months past that expiration date that they're still good, but keep that in mind when you're testing,” Rhine says.
Rhine says generally, flu-like or cold-like symptoms could be signs of COVID.
“We want patients to understand that COVID-19 is still here, flu season is coming and RSV is here as well," Rhine says. “And for anyone who is immunocompromised or has an underlying health condition, it's very important that if you start seeing any flu-like symptoms, COVID like symptoms, that you get in touch with your doctor immediately.”
Rhine says the CDC and Illinois Department of Health reported an increase in people going to the hospital with COVID.
Especially in the southern Illinois counties of Johnson and Massac.
“What we are seeing as of right now is we've had right at 29 hospitalizations per county,” Rhine says. “When you compare that to the same time last week, that's a little over a 90% increase.”
Southern Illinois Healthcare tells us they have not seen an increase in their hospital admissions for COVID-19 since the end of July though.
Total SIH COVID-19 patient admissions show a decrease since earlier in the year when more than 20 were admitted.
SIH COVID-19 inpatient deaths have decreased. According to their statistics, they have recorded zero deaths since June.
Billy Singer, a Carbondale resident, says he still thinks about COVID-19.
"It's always on my mind. I don't want to get it. I never have," Singer says.
Rhine says the CDC will have information this Fall for how to pay for COVID vaccines and treatments if you don't have insurance.
Rhine says people should talk to their healthcare provider or their local health department if they have any questions.