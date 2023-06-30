Health officials in Florida, Texas keeping close watch after locally acquired malaria cases

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
423 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WAYNE
WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

SPENCER               VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI
NEW MADRID            PERRY                 SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN,
ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG,
HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO,
METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT,
PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from
110 to 118.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally along and southwest of a line from
the Marion Carbondale area, through Paducah, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity late this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Union, northwestern
Johnson, southwestern Williamson, southeastern Jackson, northwestern
Alexander and central Cape Girardeau Counties through 445 PM CDT...

At 420 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking developing thunderstorms
along a line extending from Lake Of Egypt Area to near Millersville.
Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Conditions are favorable for
intensification and severe thunderstorms may develop in the area
before 500 pm.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Bollinger Mill State Historic Site and Millersville around 425 PM
CDT.
Anna, Jonesboro and Cobden around 440 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Trail Of Tears
State Park and Ware.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 15.
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 25 and 46.
Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 96 and 113.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for
southern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Health officials in Florida, Texas keeping close watch after locally acquired malaria cases

(CNN) — Days after a national alert about cases of locally acquired malaria in Texas and Florida, public health officials in those states said they continue to monitor for further illness and to conduct mosquito surveillance but have found no further cases.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday that it is aware of only one case of malaria there, and no infected mosquitoes have been found.

Malaria spreads when an Anopheles mosquito infected with a protozoan parasite from the Plasmodium genus bites a human. Most cases diagnosed in the United States are imported, usually after someone has traveled to a country where malaria is more common. These malaria cases are the first locally acquired cases in the US in the last 20 years, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the Texas case, the person did not have a recent history of overseas travel, but the health department said they had spent time working outdoors in Cameron County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said it has been coordinating with local health departments and plans to follow up to see if anyone else has been exposed.

The Florida Department of Health said Friday that it also is not aware of any new cases there. The department is continuing to take a “very proactive approach” to its malaria cases and is reminding people going out on the Fourth of July holiday to take precautions against mosquito bites.

The agency issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory Monday about four confirmed local cases of malaria in Sarasota County. It also issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for Sarasota and Manatee counties last Monday.

All four people with malaria were treated and have recovered, the department said.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health said that it has amped up testing and surveillance for malaria and continues to assist with routine testing of the mosquito population.

The department is doing aerial and ground spraying in the general area around the local malaria cases.

Officials continue to urge health care providers to watch for anyone with malaria symptoms including fever, chills, sweats, nausea/vomiting and headache. People with those symptoms are urged to seek medical attention immediately.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that the risk of locally acquired malaria is still considered extremely low in the US.

The agency said Friday that it continues to work with the health departments in Florida and Texas and investigating the locally acquired cases. There is no evidence to suggest that the states’ cases are related.

It would be “of limited value” to test mosquitoes for Plasmodium outside the area where the locally transmitted cases have been found, the CDC says, and there’s no reason to believe other areas are at higher risk of local malaria transmission.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

