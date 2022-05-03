Health Department to begin testing for West Nile Virus

Carterville, IL (WSIL) -- Southern Seven Health Department will be setting traps to test for West-Nile-Virus-carrying mosquitoes.
This will begin May 23, 2022 and last through the fall.
If you are outside you may see a black box with a white net and a sign that read "Mosquito Trapping in Progress Please do not disturb." then you've come across the traps being used for West Nile Virus testing.
Southern Seven Health Department tells News 3 that West Nile is a blood borne disease.
If a person is infected they can experience fever, chills, aches and more. These symptoms can last days to weeks. Some people who are infected may not have any symptoms at all.
It is spread by a mosquito feeding from an infected bird.
It is not spread by coughing, sneezing or contact with another person.
A sign to watch for is if you see any deceased birds around.
The health department asks that you contact them so they can test the bird to see if it is infected.
Once that is determined, they can try to lower the potential risk for anyone near that area of getting infected with the virus.
There are things you can do to protect yourself from mosquitoes and other blood-sucking insects.
Wearing long pants, long sleeved shirts, long socks and applying repellant to keep them from gaining access to your skin and to help keep them away.
Shawnna Rhine with Southern Seven Health Department suggests using brands that have DEET, picaridin and the oil of a lemon eucalyptus to detour the mosquitoes away as it is safer on the skin and to the environment.
There are other options and brands to use.
October 8, 2020, 40 human cases of West Nile Virus were reported in Illinois. In 2020, IDPH reported 42 cases and four deaths. Southern Seven Health Department covers the 7 counties in Southern Illinois.
They on average report 2 cases a year. They have no reported cases of West Nile Virus at this time.
For tips on how to keep yourself safe, products to use, questions and concerns you can call your local health department.