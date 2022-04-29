Free medical, vision clinic to be held in Mayfield

MAYFIELD (WSIL) -- Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a free, two-day disaster response medical and vision clinic on May 14-15.
RAM's two-day clinic will be held at Mayfield Middle School, 112 W. College Street.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.
Medical and vision services are offered free to every patient attending the clinic. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit [www.ramusa.org]www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
Additional Information:
- Services available at the free RAM clinic include eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, and general medical exams. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.
- In some situations outside RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.