Franklin Hospital Getting Major Upgrades

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- One county hospital is getting some major upgrades, including state of the art machines and an expansion of area and services.
Franklin Hospital CEO Jim Johnson says they are experiencing a growth period.
"Our rehab services have grown so much, that we ended up doubling their space instead of moving them down," Johnson said. "And then you've got some space on the other side where we could put respiratory therapy."
Johnson said these improvements are part of a large reinvestment back into the hospital.
Those major upgrades include a state of the art mammography machine, a mobile x-ray machine, new CT machine, a new canopy outside their east wing, new patient shower rooms, a complete overhaul to their rehab services, and moving and expanding their respiratory therapy area - which is currently a small space wedged next to the ER.
CFO Rickie Bonthron says they used CARES ACT dollars to make many of the important upgrades.
"By reinvesting back in the hospital, we're showing the community that we're here, we're sound, we're here to do quality healthcare close to home," Bonthron said.
Johnson tells us one the respiratory and rehab renovations are complete, The next phase of the project will be the expansion of the ER.