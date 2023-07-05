Fluctuating cholesterol levels linked with higher risk of dementia, study finds

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Union, Pulaski, Pope, Johnson, eastern Alexander, Massac, southern Williamson, Ballard, McCracken, western Livingston, northern Carlisle, northern Graves, northern Mississippi and east central Scott Counties through 530 PM CDT... At 429 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Goreville to 7 miles north of La Center to near Wyatt. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... La Center, Goreville and Lake Of Egypt Area around 435 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Metropolis, West Paducah, Brookport, Lovelaceville and Paducah. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 17. Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 2 and 38. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 43. Interstate 57 in Missouri between Mile Markers 12 and 21. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH