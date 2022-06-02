 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First probable monkeypox case confirmed in Illinois

  • 0
Illinois Monkeypox

(WSIL) -- IDPH announced Thursday a single presumptive case of monkeypox in a Chicago man who recently traveled to Europe. 

Initial testing was completed Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at an IDPH laboratory, and confirmatory testing for monkeypox is pending at the CDC. Based on inital testing, health officials consider this a probable monkeypox infection. 

RELATED: More than 550 monkeypox cases have been reported in 30 countries, WHO official says

Health officials are working closely with the CDC and the man's health care providers to identify any close contacts. The person did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home in good condition. 

The case remains isolated and at this time there is no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, as monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus.

Beginning in 2022, multiple cases of monkeypox have been reported in several countries that do not normally report monkeypox, including the United States. On May 18, 2022, a U.S. resident tested positive for monkeypox after returning to the U.S. from Canada. As of June 2, 2022, the CDC reports 19 confirmed cases of orthopox/monkeypox across multiple states including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

Suspected cases may present with early flu-like symptoms and progress to lesions that may begin on one site on the body and spread to other parts. Illness could be clinically confused with a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes, or with varicella zoster virus.