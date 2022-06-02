First probable monkeypox case confirmed in Illinois

(WSIL) -- IDPH announced Thursday a single presumptive case of monkeypox in a Chicago man who recently traveled to Europe.
Initial testing was completed Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at an IDPH laboratory, and confirmatory testing for monkeypox is pending at the CDC. Based on inital testing, health officials consider this a probable monkeypox infection.
Health officials are working closely with the CDC and the man's health care providers to identify any close contacts. The person did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home in good condition.
The case remains isolated and at this time there is no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, as monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus.
Beginning in 2022, multiple cases of monkeypox have been reported in several countries that do not normally report monkeypox, including the United States. On May 18, 2022, a U.S. resident tested positive for monkeypox after returning to the U.S. from Canada. As of June 2, 2022, the CDC reports 19 confirmed cases of orthopox/monkeypox across multiple states including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New York, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.