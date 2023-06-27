 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to broad, record
setting temperatures that have been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring triple digit highs
both Thursday and Friday. We haven't seen a couple days in a row of
triple digit heat like that in our area since 2012. Add in the
increasingly high humidity forecasted, and heat indices, how it
will actually feel outside, will reach to around or above 110
both days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Fauci to join faculty at Georgetown University

  • 0
Fauci to join faculty at Georgetown University

Dr. Anthony Fauci will join the faculty at Georgetown University starting July 1.

 MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

(CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and an adviser to seven US presidents, will join the faculty at Georgetown University starting July 1.

Fauci, 82, will serve as a Distinguished University Professor in the School of Medicine’s Department of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases, the university said in a news release on Monday. He will also have an appointment in the McCourt School of Public Policy.

Georgetown said Fauci will participate in medical and grad school education and will engage with students. Fauci said it was a “no-brainer” – it was a priority for him to stay in Washington, D.C., he has personal ties to the university and he has been involved in events on campus over the years.

“I ask myself, now, at this stage in my life, what do I have to offer to society?” Fauci said in a Q&A released by the university. “I could do more experiments in the lab and have my lab going, but given what I’ve been through, I think what I have to offer is experience and inspiration to the younger generation of students.”

Fauci retired in December after nearly four decades as the director of NIAID. He helped lead the US response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic, as well as responses to West Nile virus, the anthrax attacks, pandemic influenza, bird influenza threats, Ebola and Zika. More recently, he was among the most public faces of the federal response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you