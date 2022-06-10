Expanding access to HIV and AIDS-related care, prevention signed into Illinois law

(WSIL) -- Legislation removing barriers to access for HIV and AIDS care and prevention are now law in Illinois. HB4430 and HB5549 were signed into law Friday by Governor JB Pritzker.
HB4430 allows pharmacists to dispense both pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis drugs (PrEP and PEP) without a prior referral from a doctor.
The law also specifies that when these services are provided by a pharmacist, the care must be covered and reimbursed by insurance at the same rate as when provided by a physician. Pharmacists will also receive support and training under the bill to refer patients to other care and support services and for additional testing.
PrEP and PEP reduce the risk of HIV transmission by preventing the HIV virus from replicating in the human body. When taken correctly, PrEP has been shown to reduce risk of contracting HIV by up to 99%.
HB5549 ensures funding from the African American HIV/AIDS Response Fund will support research centers and resources hubs led by representative members of the community.
The bill provides that the African American HIV/AIDS Response Fund creates and maintains at least one Black-led Center of Excellence HIV Biomedical Resource Hub for every $3,000,000 of available funding.
According to the CDC, 46% of people living with HIV/AIDS in Illinois are Black or African American. However, only 8% of PrEP prescriptions written nationally each year are for Black or African American individuals. The Fund, originally established in 2006, is designed to target HIV/AIDS transmission reduction services among African Americans.
“If we want to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in our state by 2030, then we have to make preventative care like PrEP and PEP accessible to all Illinoisans,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These medications are incredibly effective at preventing infection and transmission, and they are essential to our mission of Getting to Zero. My administration knows that these efforts must be equity-centered and proactive to have the biggest impact. That’s why we are investing in Black communities that are disproportionately affected by HIV/AIDS. I am proud to sign these bills that bring us one step closer to our ultimate goal: zero new HIV transmissions.”