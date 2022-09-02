Egyptian Health Dept. breaks ground on Integrated Hub (iHub)

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Egyptian Health Department broke ground on their new Integrated Hub (iHub) Friday.
The iHub will be a shared office for the Integrated Care for Adults and Integrated Care for Kids teams. The teams will focus efforts and activities on issues driving health disparities and address equity challenges in the community.
This southern Illinois collaborative is working to enhance access to quality health care for Medicaid customers with behavioral health, substance use disorder and physical health needs. When the iHub project is completed and the center is operational, it will house wellness coaches, community health workers and care coordinators to create a system that aims to close gaps in care, address health disparities and connect individuals to the health care services they need in their communities.
“We are excited and grateful to the State of Illinois and Senator Fowler to have this project fully funded and are committed to provide quality care coordination for kids and adults in our community through partnerships,” stated Angie Hampton, Chief Executive Officer of Egyptian Health Department.
The iHub is being funded jointly by the Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services through the Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives program and a grant Senator Dale Fowler secured through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
“We are so excited for the iHub groundbreaking, and for this big step forward for the Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives program,” said Kelly Cunningham, Medicaid Administrator with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services. “This project is going to bring together core community partners that will provide integrated care coordination and create a single point of contact for individuals to access services.”
“I could not be more proud to support this essential project for Egyptian Health Department and the iHub. This will be a great resource for Southern Illinois communities for years to come,” stated Senator Dale Fowler. “This project fully encompasses the true partnerships of our local healthcare partners and I look forward to its completion.”