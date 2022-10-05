Deaconess set to purchase four hospitals in southern Illinois

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Deaconess is set to purchase four hospitals in southern Illinois.
According to a release on October 5th, Deaconess Health System, Inc. and Deaconess Regional Healthcare Services Illinois, Inc. have signed a purchase agreement.
The agreement is to purchase Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, and Union County Hospital in Anna.
“The network is a natural fit for us geographically and strategically, as we join its continuum of care for the Tri-State Area,” said Ed Cunningham, VP of Southern Illinois Market and CEO of Heartland Regional Medical Center. “We are excited to join this 130-year legacy of progressive, patient-centered care.”
The purchase, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions, is expected to be completed before the end of the year.
At this time, the four Southern Illinois hospitals will join Deaconess’ continuum of care across a Tri-State area.
Deaconess is located east of the Southern Illinois network—with a footprint of 12 hospitals, two of which are in Illinois.
Their health care services span 48 counties in three states (IN, IL, and KY).
“We look forward to further enhancing access to quality care for our current and future patients in Southern Illinois,” said Shawn McCoy, CEO of Deaconess. “As with other hospitals that have joined Deaconess in recent years, we will maximize the strengths of each organization to enhance the community’s most needed services.”
Deaconess Health System Deaconess Health System provides health care services to 48 counties in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.
The system consists of twelve hospitals, a fully-integrated multispecialty group featuring primary care and specialty physicians; a freestanding cancer center, urgent care facilities, a network of preferred hospitals and doctors, more than 70 care sites, and multiple partnerships with other regional health care providers.
For more information, visit www.Deaconess.com.