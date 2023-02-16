Crossroads Community Hospital Achieves 5-star rating

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois hospital was recognized as being a top hospital in the nation for overall quality.
Crossroads Community Hospital achieved a five-star rating for the second year in a row, from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) earlier this week. This is the highest possible rating they could receive.
In a recent release, Crossroads Community Hospital stated CMS updated their Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for the 2023 year. They report the Mount Vernon hospital was one of the 263 of the 3,478 hospitals across the nation that received the five-star rating.
"To be in the top eight percent in the nation for overall hospital quality is an astounding achievement for our team," said William Davis, CEO of Crossroads Community Hospital. "It's impossible to be rated this high without everyone on our team working together to provide the best experience possible for every patient."
"This is the second time that Crossroads Community Hospital has received a Five-Star overall rating from CMS since the introduction of the rating system in 2016," Michelle Darnell, Director of Quality, added.
The release stated the 2023 Overall Star Rating selects 47 of the more than 100 measures CMS publicly reports on, Care Compare and divides them into five measures: Mortality, Safety of Care, Readmission, Patient Experience, and Timely & Effective Care.