COVID-19 tracker launched online in Illinois

CHICAGO, IL (WSIL) -- A new way to track COVID-19 in wastewater samples is now live online for many locations in Illinois.
The Discovery Partners Institute (DPI) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Tuesday a new website that tracks the virus across 75 locations in Illinois.
In a news release, it states the interactive online site builds on the statistics posted on the CDC's COVID Data Tracker website. It also states the site provides specific data for Illinoisans.
“This data is now going to be available to researchers and the public alike, giving everyone as accurate picture as possible for the pandemic,” said Bill Jackson, executive director of DPI. “This is a game-changer in terms of transparency and public health awareness, and we applaud IDPH for partnering with us on this bold step.”
“Wastewater surveillance is a great tool that can help detect and monitor COVID-19, the flu and other pathogens,” said Dr. Sameer Vohra, IDPH director. “This new website is designed to inform and educate residents of Illinois and will give them the ability to make informed decisions about how to protect themselves.”
Visitors are able to view data collected from the scores of wastewater treatment plants located in your area and search for information by city or county. Samples of raw sewage are voluntarily collected and screened for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Samples are collected twice a week and sent to a lab at the University of Illinois Chicago for analysis. Afterwards, the samples are then taken to the Argonne National Laboratory for genetic sequencing to identify virus variants.
For additional information, including the new COVID-19 tracker website, you can find that here.