Cost of being uninsured in 2022

(WSIL)--Health insurance is something that impacts us all and in 2022 you may expect everyone to have it in some capacity, especially business owners. But that's not the case in fact, under current regulations, quite a few fall through the cracks and are not covered.
Jim Anderson of Vienna has been selling health insurance for 29 years and 24 of those as the Broker of his own agency.
Selling policies that he wishes he could afford. "When you look at numbers like $1,635 a month for one person that's unaffordable," said Anderson.
Anderson suffers from several serious health conditions including being a type 2 diabetic and having high blood pressure. "I take four kinds of medication a day. And have some heart issues because of the other factors. And I've had two past cancers," he added.
In an ironic twist, Anderson is uninsured despite being a successful business owner.
After listing his conditions he explained how he became uninsured "Someone like myself who makes more than the $51,000 gets no subsidies and that's where I had to make the choice because the prices skyrocketed after the law took place."
Anderson had insurance until President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in 2010. Now he makes too much to qualify for a reduced rate. "The plan that I use to have is a Silver Plan that's what most people buy. $1,635 a month for me alone. And that's over $19K a year," he added.
Even after paying that he still has a high deductible and must pay over $8K out of pocket.
Anderson is not alone, according to a report by the CDC last year over 31 Million Americans is uninsured.
Another small business owner we spoke to is going through a similar situation. He chose to remain anonymous so for the purpose of this story we will call him Jason.
"It can be scary sometimes when you have a cold that's lingering," said Jason as he explained the fears he deals with on a daily basis. His business is physical and he's occasionally injured but a trip to the hospital is his last resort.
Jason injured his thumb several years ago but elected to not have surgery due to a lack of insurance. He said if he is sick enough that it affects his work he will go to a walk-in clinic. "I can get into the clinic sometimes but every now and then they don't have the room to take in free access to healthcare so it can be scary and I have to be extra careful."
In an interview, Rex Budde the President and CEO of Southern Illinois Healthcare said people shouldn't put off the treatments they need. "I would just ask people not to be afraid to get healthcare. If you're worried about some aspect of the bill, please don't," he continued. "Call us and talk to us, we can help you with those sort of things. You can even apply for our charity care program on the My chart system. There's a variety of ways. I'd at least call us and talk to us," said Budde.
SIH is a Not For Profit Health System and has given more than a billion dollars in charity care over the past decade.
These options do help alleviate the costs for some but Jim Anderson believes more needs to be done to eliminate the eligibility gap. "What we all have to do is come together, the insurance carriers, the doctors, the hospitals, the clients...you know everybody. Everybody has to come together because the price is outrageous. Because at $19k dollars, I'm just not going to pay it," said Anderson
Anderson will soon have a chance to purchase health insurance due to a change in life situation. Jason on the other hand said he doesn't see his status changing anytime soon.