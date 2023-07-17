Childhood immunization rates that fell during Covid are improving but still not at pre-pandemic levels, data shows

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT /MIDNIGHT EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WABASH WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE POSEY IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALLOWAY CARLISLE FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN LIVINGSTON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI MISSISSIPPI THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, CAIRO, CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JONESBORO, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.