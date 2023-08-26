 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Boil-water notice issued after E. coli found in water supply near Phantom Ranch at Grand Canyon National Park

(CNN) — A boil water advisory has been issued after E. coli bacteria were found in the water supply near Phantom Ranch at Grand Canyon National Park, officials warned Friday. 

“These bacteria can make you sick and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems,” said a park news release.  

The bacteria were found Friday, said the National Park Service. “As of right now, the only affected area is Phantom Ranch and the immediate vicinity,” said the news release.  

Phantom Ranch is a popular lodge within Grand Canyon National Park run by the park system.

Officials urged individuals in the affected area to boil water before consuming it until further notice.  

“Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source,” said the news release. “It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system or a failure in the water treatment process,” officials said. 

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.