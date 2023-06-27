Air Quality Alert in Effect for Southern Illinois Counties

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- An air quality alert has been issued for all southern Illinois counties in effect through Wednesday night.
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency called for an Air Quality Action Day for dozens of Illinois counties including all in the southern Illinois area from Jefferson County and south from there.
The action day was issued for high levels of fine particles in the air from now through Wednesday night.
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency shared some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce the impact of particulates on their health:
- Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
- Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
- Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational vehicles
- Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
- Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.