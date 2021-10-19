Health officials recommend flu vaccinations to prevent hospitalizations

(WSIL)---Doctors say it's time to get your flu shot to protect yourself and those around you.
A CDC study found that in more than 80,000 adults who were hospitalized with the flu over 8 flu seasons, 1 out of 8 had serious heart complications.
Much like the COVID vaccine, taking the flu vaccine can help prevent hospitalizations.
While hearing about the flu is very common, health officials warn the flu can result in serious illness.
Hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized each year due to flu related causes, according to the CDC.
While the COVID pandemic continues, health officials encourage being extra vigilant this flu season to help protect those around you from complications from both viruses.
"The flu shot is another preventative measure that you can take when it comes to protecting yourself against the flu, and right now since we are still dealing with cases of COVID-19 in the region, getting your flu shot does help reduce the impact on an overwhelmed hospital system and making sure that those cases that are needing the care are getting the care that they need," said Community Outreach Coordinator for the Southern Seven Health Department, Shawnna Rhine.
The flu vaccine is available to those who are 6 months or older.
Southern Seven will have drive through flu vaccination clinics starting tomorrow in Vienna, no appointment necessary.