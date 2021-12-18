Head-on crash kills Du Quoin man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Authorities are releasing information about a head-on crash that killed a man from Du Quoin.
According to Illinois State Police, the incident happened around 10:39 Saturday morning on Route 148 just north of Mayberry Lane.
A 50-year-old woman from Christopher had been driving a Buick Encore northbound on Route 148 when she crossed into the southbound lane.
When that happened, she hit a 44-year-old man from Du Quoin traveling in a Nissan Sentra.
The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to a regional hospital for treatment, while the man was pronounced dead.
Authorities say it's unclear why the woman crossed into the southbound lane and that no further information will be released at this time.