HB-1688 passes out of Illinois Senate

New bill to address bus driver shortage

House Bill 1688 has passed out of the Illinois State Senate. 

The bill was championed by State Senator Karina Villa (D-West Chicago), and aims to address the ongoing school bus driver shortage. 

"Accessible transportation to and from school is important to provide to our students," said Villa. "This bill will help provide transportation to our students by clarifying confusing training requirements for bus drivers of vehicles of different sizes."

Senator Villa's bill streamlines the training and permit processes for drivers by establishing an initial course as well as annual refresher training courses for Small School Bus Driver permits. 

It will also maintain existing courses for Larger School Bus permits. 