Haven't filed your taxes? There's still time to apply for an extension

(WSIL)---Filing taxes can take some time.
While April 18th is the last day before interest starts accruing on payments, you still have time to file.
All you have to do is click a button.
You can file for an extension by simply going to the IRS website.
This tab will give you step by step instructions on how to apply for an extension.
There are automatic extensions given to those who are disaster victims, combat zone taxpayers, or tax payers outside of the U-S.
But anyone outside of those exemptions must request an extension on Form 4868.
This must be done quickly because the IRS says the worst thing you can do with your taxes is nothing at all.
"The key is, not doing anything is the worst option. File your return if you can, if it's going to be accurate. Then file the extension request if you don't have all the papers that you need. Not doing anything is not a good option for the IRS on the filing deadline," said IRS spokesperson Michael Devine.
If you haven't filled out your taxes yet, you have until 11:59 pm on April 18th to either file them or apply for an extension.
If you apply for the extension, you'll be able to file until October 17th.
A reminder, even though you can file an extension, all 2021 payments are still due by 11:59 pm on April 18th.