Haven House needs cleaning supplies, volunteers

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Haven House is in need of your help.
The group, which provides shelter to homeless veterans, had a mainline sewer breach inside its food pantry and an electricity outage when the water blew out some outlets.
Overall, this caused them to lose $2,000 worth of food.
Now, its asking for donations of cleaning supplies like bleach, Clorox wipes, Lysol, paper towels, mops and buckets.
They'll also need some volunteers to put in some elbow grease and clean up.
Those who want to help should contract Trish at (618) 218-3391 or drop supplies off at 1100 N Pentecost Rd. Marion, IL 62959.