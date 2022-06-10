"Have Hope:" Hope Initiative works to rebuild Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- It's been six months since a deadly tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky and went through four states. A lot of work has been done but there's still a lot left to do. That's where the Hope Initiative comes in.
They're a non-profit group of churches who want to help rebuild Mayfield. Right now they're focused on Depot Street. That area of town sustained some of the worst damage from the December 10th tornado.
"Even out of tragedy, it doesn't' have to be a story of hopelessness," says Pastor Stephen Boyken. He's the Lead Pastor at His House Ministries in Mayfield and the President of the Hope Initiative.
The Hope Initiative is a group of churches in Mayfield. They work with non-profits and want to rebuild a lot of the homes on Depot Street and have already cleared most of the lots.
Pastor Boyken says the lots they've bought were owned by landlords who couldn't rebuild.
"There's a process," he says. "Anytime you have to rebuild there's a tearing down that has to take place before you can build up."
Their plan is to get families into into the homes so they can rent and then get on the path to home ownership.
There's a lot that goes in to getting those homes built. Pastor Boyken says they have to work with city leaders to get the proper permits and zoning regulations. He says once they're built, those homes will:
- Have five different floor plans
- Won't look 'cookie cutter.' They'll be different colors and look different from one another
- Will be 1200 square feet
- Will be wind rated for up to 210 MPH, about the equivalent of an EF4 tornado
- They hope to break ground within the next two weeks
"In my mind you have a responsibility to help those who are hurting," says Pastor Boyken.
He and his wife were about two miles from the center of the storm on December 10th. While News 3 toured the new home sites, Pastor Boyken says folks have to hold on to hope, even when it feels like there's no hope left.
"I think many of us are tired, six months after the fact," he says. "I would encourage everyone to look up, to hold on, to do what you can and trust God to do what you can't."
You can volunteer to help the Hope Initiative rebuild.
You can find more information at these links:
https://recovermayfieldgraves.com/