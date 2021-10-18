Haunted Hallow event returns at Touch of Nature Environmental Center

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you're looking for a way to get out and enjoy the fall weather, we know just the place.
Touch of Nature is holding their annual Haunted Hollow tradition Sunday.
COVID19 cancelled the event last year and organizers are excited to bring it back. There will be plenty of activities including wildlife and a haunted hayride.
"We've been hosting Haunted Hollow now for over 10 years. It's one of our favorite community events. It's going to be going on from 11 to 6 o'clock out here. It's free. There will be options for food and other things like that but bring out the family and if you just want to walk around, it is a beautiful time to do that," says Brian Croft, Assistant Director of Outdoor Education and Recreation at Touch of Nature.
No registration is required to attend the event and it's for all ages. Organizers say it will take place rain or shine.