Haunted drive-thru raises money for a good cause

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Groves Halloween House of Cape Girardeau is back for another annual haunted drive-thru.
"I've done this right now, for about 7 or 8 years. It started just with my yard and then neighbors were saying, hey if you want, you can expand into my yard. So I've kind of, now this year it's in ten yards," says Creator Kevin Groves.
Groves says his love for Halloween inspired the project and each year he adds a new theme. "I started in December of last year, making some stuff because I wanted to do the skeleton wedding back here and I had to make several of the characters."
The best part is that all of his hard work goes back to support a good cause.
"We started donating about three years ago because people were stopping going, hey can I give you money for electricity or for props and I wouldn't take the money for that," explains Groves.
A donation box sits at the end of the street and all of the money goes to support the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
"We rely so much on the community and so much on donations, that things like this go such a long way. Anybody's cents that they put in there goes such a long way. We're able to scrap and push together every single penny to make the dream come true," says Zach Boerboom, Shelter Operations Coordinator.
Groves says he and his wife have adopted several animals from the shelter and are happy to give back. "I hate to see any animal suffer and that's an easy one to give to. It's near and dear to everybody's heart."
Groves says they raised more than $2,200 for the shelter last year and they hope to top that number this year. For more information on the haunted drive-thru check out their Facebook page.