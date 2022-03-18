Harry the Shawnee Sasquatch damaged

(WSIL) -- A well known tourist attraction in Harrisburg has been damaged.
According to a Facebook post, The Shawnee Sasquatch was kicked over Thursday night.
RELATED: Shawnnee Sasquatch Festival comes to Harrisburg | Features | wsiltv.com
Donations are being accepted to replace the statue.
You can donate by visiting Harrisburg City Hall or mailing to city hall.
The address is:
The City of Harrisburg
110 East Locust Street
Harrisburg, IL 62946
You can also contact 618-252-1937 or awatkins@cityofharrisburgil.com.