Harry the Shawnee Sasquatch damaged

(WSIL) -- A well known tourist attraction in Harrisburg has been damaged.

According to a Facebook post, The Shawnee Sasquatch was kicked over Thursday night. 

Donations are being accepted to replace the statue. 

You can donate by visiting Harrisburg City Hall or mailing to city hall. 

The address is: 

The City of Harrisburg

110 East Locust Street

Harrisburg, IL 62946

You can also contact 618-252-1937 or awatkins@cityofharrisburgil.com

