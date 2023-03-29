Harrisburg woman sentenced in arson incident, footprints in snow led to her arrest

GALLATIN COUNTY, IL -- A Harrisburg woman has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea of setting a mobile home on fire.
Jennifer Gibson, 39, of Harrisburg was in court on March 20th in Gallatin County in front of Judge Tom Foster where she faced a sentencing hearing.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Department shared a statement saying Gibson was sentenced to three yeas and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections for an arson she committed on Saline Mine Road in Gallatin County.
The incident happened on January, 25, 2023. The Shawneetown Fire Department responded to an abandoned trailer home on fire.
After arriving on scene, the Gallatin County Sheriff Shannon Bradley, Deputy Nick Capeheart and Deputy Nick Rider found footprints in the snow going away from the scene. They followed the footprints which led to finding Gibson in an abandoned camper trailer.
Gibson is currently being held in the Saline County Jail.