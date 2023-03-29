 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week is continuing to cause
flooding along the Big Muddy River.  The river is forecast to go
below flood stage at Plumfield Friday, and crest at Murphysboro this
evening just over 7 feet above flood stage.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Harrisburg woman sentenced in arson incident, footprints in snow led to her arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
jail, prison

GALLATIN COUNTY, IL -- A Harrisburg woman has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea of setting a mobile home on fire.

Jennifer Gibson, 39, of Harrisburg was in court on March 20th in Gallatin County in front of Judge Tom Foster where she faced a sentencing hearing.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Department shared a statement saying Gibson was sentenced to three yeas and six months in the Illinois Department of Corrections for an arson she committed on Saline Mine Road in Gallatin County.

The incident happened on January, 25, 2023. The Shawneetown Fire Department responded to an abandoned trailer home on fire.

After arriving on scene, the Gallatin County Sheriff Shannon Bradley, Deputy Nick Capeheart and Deputy Nick Rider found footprints in the snow going away from the scene. They followed the footprints which led to finding Gibson in an abandoned camper trailer.

Gibson is currently being held in the Saline County Jail.

