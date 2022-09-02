Harrisburg wins on the road against Du Quoin 25-14

DU QUOIN, IL (WSIL) -- The Harrisburg Bulldogs travelled to Du Quoin to battle the Indians in a week two Friday night football matchup.
Du Quoin was on the move early, and the drive was highlighted by running back Cameron Ford bursting through the gap for twenty yards, getting the Indians within striking distance. Du Quoin would take advantage of the play, as quarterback Camden Waller lofts a pass toward the sideline for receiver P.J. Winters, who scores on the play.
Indians lead early, 7-0.
The Bulldogs still had some bite in them, as the Harrisburg offense marched into the red zone in a close 7-6 game. Bulldog QB Jack Ford found the wide-open receiver Braden Burtis in the endzone, pulling ahead of the Indians for the first time in the game.
Harrisburg would take the lead into halftime and never let it go, as the Bulldogs win against the Du Quoin Indians, 25-14.