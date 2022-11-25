Harrisburg shots fired investigation nets three arrests

HARRISBURG (WSIL) — Three people were arrested after reports of shots fired in Harrisburg.
On Friday around 2 a.m. dispatch received multiple shots fired calls in the 100 block of S. Shaw Street.
As officers arrived, a red truck was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to stop the truck, but it refused to pull over. Officers pursued the truck until it turned down a dead end road.
One woman and two juvenile boys were taken into custody.
Police say a home did receive damage from the shots fired, but no one was injured.
The woman, Faleasha Frayser, was found in possession of two hand guns and the vehicle she was driving was reported stolen.
She now faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude police, endangering the life/health of a child, reckless conduct and theft.
The two juvenile boys were detained at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center on various charges related to the shots fired.
The investigation is ongoing.