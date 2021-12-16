You are the owner of this article.
...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND FRIDAY
NIGHT...

Widespread showers, along with isolated to scattered
thunderstorms, are expected to lift back northward across the
region Friday and Friday evening as a warm front moves northward
out of of Tennessee and into the Ohio River Valley. The activity
is expected to increase in intensity Friday night, especially
along and north of the Ohio River. Very heavy downpours and
lightning will be the primary thunderstorm hazards.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected at many locations by
Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out if
multiple thunderstorms manage to repeat over the same locations.
It is important to note that if any flooding does develop across
tornado ravaged areas of western Kentucky, it could be exacerbated
by debris clogging or partially clogging area drainage systems.

Harrisburg remembers Leap Day Tornado while coordinating Kentucky relief

  Updated
  • 0
Donations accepted

HARRISBURG (WSIL)---The sight of the debris left behind by the storms in Kentucky is all too familiar to the residents in Harrisburg.

"Long story short, we're obviously a community that has a history with a devastating tornado with what we had experienced in 2012, and really just the horrible after effects of not only just trying to look for survivors but trying to do the clean up," said Alex Watkins, the Director of State and Federal Funding for the City of Harrisburg.

As clean up begins in Kentucky, Harrisburg residents are giving what they can in donations--and volunteer hours.

"Really pulled from the memories of all the different people that we had that came here in 2012 to really help the city of Harrisburg clean up and rebuild. And really, the city wanted to give that back and pay it forward," said Watkins.

Donations are being collected and sent down to affected communities as often as possible, but Harrisburg residents remember unity is what kept them together during hard times, and they pass this advice to those in the Kentucky relief efforts.

"You guys have each other. And just continue to support each other, be that neighbor helping another neighbor and you will persevere and you will rebuild stronger for it," said Watkins.

Donations for tornado relief can be brought to Harrisburg City Hall.

