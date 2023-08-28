 Skip to main content
Harrisburg Middle School Evacuated After Reports of Suspicious Backpack

HARRISBURG, Ill. (WSIL) -- Police are investigating reports of a suspicious backpack at Harrisburg Middle School.

According to the school's Superintendent Amy Dixon, a bomb squad is at the school searching for any immediate threats to faculty and students.

It's after a student reportedly noticed something suspicious in another student's backpack at around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Harrisburg Middle School students were evacuated and brought to the high school.

Dixon says, as of 10 a.m., no threat has been found, and students will likely be returning to the school soon.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

