Harrisburg man arrested after making false shooting threat at Walmart

handcuffs, crime

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- A man is now in custody after making a false threat at a local Walmart. 

Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Saline County Dispatch received a 911 call from an employee at the Harrisburg Walmart. The employee said a man entered the store, approached the customer service counter, and told an employee that there was going to be a shooting at the store. The man then walked off into the store. 

Officers responded and located the suspect, 56-year-old Edward Hopkins, inside of the store. Hopkins was unarmed at the time of his arrest.

He was taken to the Saline County Detention Center where he is being held on disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening charges. A psychiatric hold was also placed on Hopkins to be screened.

The investigation revealed that there is no longer an active threat at Wal-Mart.

