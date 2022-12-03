Harrisburg Lady Bulldogs defeat Marion 56-54 at 2022 Marion Wildcat Shootout

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The 2022 Marion Wildcat Shootout tipped off on Saturday, and the Marion Lady Cats hosted the 6-1 Harrisburg Lady Bulldogs in what would be an electric matchup.
The scoring started early and often. Guard Jerzy Bittle had a highlight play at the beginning of the second quarter, as she weaves through multiple defenders and gets to the basket, absorbs the contact, and scores, getting fouled on the play. Marion up by four early.
The Lady Wildcats gave the Lady Bulldogs everything they could handle and more, as Marion goes into halftime with a two-point lead on Harrisburg.
Late in the fourth quarter, Harrisburg is down by six. The Lady Bulldogs' Frankie-Leigh Nicholes would pull up from downtown and drain the contested three, cutting the lead to three.
The Lady Wildcats would bite back. Libbie Garrett gets the ball, speeds past a defender and gets the bucket. Marion hanging on by a thread, 40-39.
Harrisburg would hit clutch free throws and push this hotly contested game into overtime.
The game is still tight as the final seconds of OT begin to wind down, and Nicholes would get her number called once again. The Harrisburg forward would launch a huge three for the lead... and it's good! Lady Bulldogs up by two as the game comes to a close.
Though it was incredible game played by both sides, the Harrisburg Lady Bulldogs would win the OT thriller 56-54.
Harrisburg head coach Jake Stewart spoke to News 3 about what he told his players when they were down in overtime:
"Well we had the ball, don't throw the ball away, and we did that and ended up giving them a chance at the end, but just be patient, you have to get a stop and rebound, and you have to guard Jerzy Bittle, you know, she's one of the best players in the South and we knew the ball was going to go to her, so we were fortunate enough to get a stop at the end, get a rebound, and close it out."
Harrisburg will be back on the road Monday, December 5 to play Cairo at 7:30 p.m.