Harrisburg Haunted Forest to feature Michael Myers actor Douglas Tait

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Haunted Forest is back in Harrisburg this year and a horror film actor is going to make an appearance.
Douglas Tait, who played Michael Myers in Halloween Kills and part of Freddy vs. Jason, will be portraying the character on October 28 and 29.
There will be a meet and greet with Tait at the fairgrounds on Saturday the 29 from 10 until 2.
The haunted hayride is $5 and loads at the former Sherrod's Collision Center. Parking for the event is $10.
The Haunted Forest is celebrating 30 years of fright and will take place October 27-29 and start at 6:30 p.m.
Concessions, t-shirts, novelties, and bathrooms are available. Click here for more information.