Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONTINUES...

No appreciable rain chances are forecast until early next week, so
moderate to severe drought conditions will continue to worsen.
Strengthening winds will offer increasingly breezy and at times
gusty conditions, which will offset an expected slight uptick in
overall relative humidity. This combination offers to keep a
heightened fire danger for the region through the weekend.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would grow quickly in this environment.

Harrisburg Haunted Forest to feature Michael Myers actor Douglas Tait

Haunted Forest Douglas Tait
Harrisburg Haunted Forest

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- The Haunted Forest is back in Harrisburg this year and a horror film actor is going to make an appearance. 

Douglas Tait, who played Michael Myers in Halloween Kills and part of Freddy vs. Jason, will be portraying the character on October 28 and 29.

There will be a meet and greet with Tait at the fairgrounds on Saturday the 29 from 10 until 2. 

The haunted hayride is $5 and loads at the former Sherrod's Collision Center. Parking for the event is $10.

The Haunted Forest is celebrating 30 years of fright and will take place October 27-29 and start at 6:30 p.m.

Concessions, t-shirts, novelties, and bathrooms are available. Click here for more information. 