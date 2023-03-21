Harrisburg Fire Department looking to extend its ambulance services

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) – Harrisburg firefighters are looking at how they can better help locals. Their department wants to add to their emergency response unit.
“When you have one service that's covering the whole county and possibly another county, it's a shortfall,” said John Gunning, Harrisburg Fire Chief.
Almost two years ago, Harrisburg fire chief John Gunning worked to do something about that shortfall.
“Currently, there is one ambulance service in the city of Harrisburg,” said Gunning. “They run all the primary calls.”
In 2021, officials at the Harrisburg Fire Department started out as first responders.
“We ran that doing medical assistance and we felt like there was a need for an additional ambulance for our community to cover a lot of backlogs,” said Gunning.
Now, Gunning says his department is waiting to hear from state officials on his department's certification to provide full ambulance services out of the Harrisburg firehouse. One current addition will allow the department to be a transport unit.
“We have to go through a lot of paperwork with the state to get an ambulance certified,” said Gunning. “From an IDPH inspection to a ton of paperwork that we have to have to be submitted to the state in order to get our license and a provider number for that rig.”
The ambulance is in place and chief Gunning even says it's already passed inspection.
“If you look at the trend, the trend is, a lot of the ambulance services are run out of firehouses now,” Gunning says.
Raymond Gunning is the public safety commissioner for the city of Harrisburg and he says providing more services for the people of Harrisburg is a key factor.
“In the long run, we want we cover Harrisburg and add another service here,” said Raymond Gunning. “We've got a good team here and Harrisburg can be proud of them.”
The Harrisburg fire department currently has nine within its units. Chief Gunning says they're hoping to add one more into the fold in may. All of which will be ems certified.
“We have advanced in our department in many different ways throughout the last five or six years and by adding another service to our department, it's going to be another service we're going to help provide in our community for the citizens of Harrisburg,” said chief Gunning.