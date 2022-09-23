Harrisburg dominates Massac County 42-0.

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- The Harrisburg Bulldogs hosted the Massac County Patriots in a week five Friday night football matchup.
The Bulldogs scored fast and scored early. The Bulldogs had already went up 14-0 with a pair of Ross Rider touchdown runs, and the running back was about to make it a hat trick. Rider takes the handoff and scores from 17 yards out, pushing Harrisburg's lead to an intimidating 21-0.
The fireworks just kept coming. The running back position was the star of the show, with Rider's fellow running back Karmello Downey getting in on the fun. Downey takes the handoff and flies past the defense, scoring on an explosive 77-yard TD. The Bulldogs continue to bare their teeth, 28-0.
Harrisburg decided to give the passing game a go in the waning minutes of the first half. Tight end Braden Burtis catches the pass and scores on the play from 22 yards out. 36-0, all Bulldogs.
The game began as a blowout, and ended as one, with the Harrisburg Bulldogs dominating the Massac County Patriots 42-0.
Harrisburg coach Matt Griffith spoke to News 3 about the statement win:
"This was a good night to come out here, homecoming," Griffith told news 3's Paul Wilcoxen. "We told the boys from the gate we have to be focused and ready to go and every game we play is playoff mentality no matter who's in town or where we're going. We're ready to run the ball throw the ball. We're giving all facts to all the athletes we're going to continue to go to and it's a good day to work."